Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Booking (BKNG) to Market Perform

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1,800.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $2,100.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Co raised Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,917.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Booking from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,128.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,774.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,201.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.39 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 44.63% and a net margin of 27.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 101.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total value of $562,324.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,405. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 37,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,134,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

