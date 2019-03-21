Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 238 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 33,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 192,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $15,813,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 990,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,266,504.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 231,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $18,080,673.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,108,129.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 902,060 shares of company stock valued at $71,976,571. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,481,810. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $222.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 238 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/telos-capital-management-inc-acquires-238-shares-of-merck-co-inc-mrk.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.