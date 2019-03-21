Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Insider Kenneth R. Meyers Sells 40,000 Shares

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,292,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TDS stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.01. 222,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,999. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 554.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 188,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,258,000 after buying an additional 334,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,870,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after buying an additional 303,794 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

