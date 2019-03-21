Tekla Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,926 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.9% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $43,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 89,912.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,505,000 after buying an additional 16,993,455 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,946,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 456,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.19. 506,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,312. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $100.15. The company has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

