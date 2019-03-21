TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Holdings Decreased by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert lessened its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC accounts for approximately 0.8% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 926,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 879,078 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $26.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.20 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,802 shares in the company, valued at $10,095,398.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FTI opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. TechnipFMC PLC has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $34.39.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

