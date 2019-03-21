TCG BDC Inc (CGBD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 230,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.00. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. TCG BDC had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.55%.

In other TCG BDC news, Director John G. Nestor acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $99,484.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,038,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in TCG BDC by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,111,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 499,524 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in TCG BDC by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,177,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 305,623 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TCG BDC by 601.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 221,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.