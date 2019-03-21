Target (TGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $80.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.30 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.92.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

