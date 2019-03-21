Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) is Dundas Partners LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Dundas Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for approximately 5.0% of Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $22,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,301,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,487,000 after buying an additional 268,183 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $45.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 34.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

