Tailored Brands (TLRD) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.88. Tailored Brands shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 3042012 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CAO Brian T. Vaclavik acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,743.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tailored Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tailored Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tailored Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “market weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $404.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.24 million. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,944.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 14,660.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/tailored-brands-tlrd-shares-gap-up-on-insider-buying-activity.html.

Tailored Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.