SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Holdings Trimmed by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $805,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,142,000 after acquiring an additional 94,340 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,889. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.74.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $57,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,628.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $218,527.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,152.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,216 shares of company stock valued at $383,383. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.02 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

