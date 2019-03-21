Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Syneos Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on Syneos Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $51.97 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $355,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.