Symantec Co. (SYMC) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,158 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of Symantec worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Symantec during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Symantec during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Symantec by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Symantec by 1,787.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,279,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Symantec by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matthew Charles Brown sold 5,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $118,106.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy L. Cappellanti-Wolf sold 18,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $422,299.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,324 shares of company stock valued at $9,061,631 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.33. 19,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,300. Symantec Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Symantec had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.49.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

