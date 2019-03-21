Sylvania Platinum (SLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.45

Sylvania Platinum Ltd (LON:SLP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.45 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30.25 ($0.40), with a volume of 1038281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a report on Friday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $89.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

