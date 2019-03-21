Svb Leerink Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Svb Leerink in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AUP stock opened at C$9.09 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$6.44 and a 52-week high of C$10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $754.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

