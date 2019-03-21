SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (SZKMY) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 1.63

News articles about SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR earned a news impact score of 1.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SZKMY stock opened at $177.15 on Thursday. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $175.78 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.51.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.87). SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SZKMY. ValuEngine lowered shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

