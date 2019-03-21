Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Renasant Corp. (RNST)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Renasant by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Renasant by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Renasant by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Renasant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Renasant by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 89,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $95,978.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Renasant in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $36.00 target price on Renasant and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,181. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Renasant Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $49.78.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $151.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

