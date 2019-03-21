Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 4,100 Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 37.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Garmin by 11.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.19.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.60. 2,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,814. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $85.50.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.14 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

In other news, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $221,025.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,321.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $125,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

