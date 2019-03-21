Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $346,000 in Deluxe Co. (DLX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2,091.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 353,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Deluxe by 159.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 316,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 194,528 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe in the third quarter worth about $9,528,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Deluxe by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 154,168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Deluxe by 9.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,606,000 after acquiring an additional 121,542 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.98. 16,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,007. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.35. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Deluxe had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $524.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Deluxe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

