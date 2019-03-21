Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $116,000 in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,960 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 180,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $940.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.20 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

