Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$11.62. 134,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.17 and a 52 week high of C$13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -54.09.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$857.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.809999966683806 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -334.88%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

