Superdry PLC (SDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,164 ($15.21).

SDRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target (down previously from GBX 475 ($6.21)) on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price (down previously from GBX 900 ($11.76)) on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of LON SDRY traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 530 ($6.93). The company had a trading volume of 599,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,951. Superdry has a one year low of GBX 354 ($4.63) and a one year high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $447.68 million and a P/E ratio of 6.88.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

