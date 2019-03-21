Suntrust Banks Inc. Takes $13.37 Million Position in Linde PLC (LIN)

Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $2,910,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $115,455,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.99, for a total value of $1,278,507.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.20.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

