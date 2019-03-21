SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STI. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 465.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SunTrust Banks from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,458,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SunTrust Banks stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $60.70. The stock had a trading volume of 602,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. SunTrust Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

