Suntrust Banks Inc. Lowers Stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Suntrust Banks Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Flowserve worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Flowserve by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Flowserve by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on FLS. ValuEngine raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Flowserve from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.85.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,957. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.20. Flowserve Corp has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $56.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $986.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

In other news, insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $305,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

