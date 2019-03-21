Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (SNPTF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sunny Optical Technology Group Co., Limited is engaged in the design, research and development, manufacture and sales of optical and optical-related products. Optical components product includes glass spherical and aspherical lenses, plane products, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets and other various lens sets. Optoelectronic products includes handset camera modules, three-dimensional optoelectronic products, security cameras and other optoelectronic modules and optical instruments includes microscopes, optical measuring instruments and various high-end optical analytical instrument. Sunny Optical Technology Group Co., Limited is based in Yuyao, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

SNPTF stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. Sunny Optical Technology has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $22.34.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company operates in three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

