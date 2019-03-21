Summit Materials (SUM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NYSE SUM opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Summit Materials has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 113.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.20). Summit Materials had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, CEO Thomas W. Hill bought 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $507,812.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,345. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Summit Materials by 2,566.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Summit Materials by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 76,727 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,175,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,547,000 after buying an additional 443,477 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.