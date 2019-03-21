Stryker Co. (SYK) Insider Sells $901,844.48 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $901,844.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy J. Scannell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 19th, Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $869,042.50.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,282 shares of Stryker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $863,607.00.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $197.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $198.75.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 26.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,882,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,900,399,000 after buying an additional 975,678 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8,029.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,075,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,934,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $930,251,000 after buying an additional 353,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $831,822,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,857,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $604,647,000 after buying an additional 132,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

