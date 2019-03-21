Strongco (SQP) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Strongco (TSE:SQP) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 60.26% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:SQP remained flat at $C$1.56 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Strongco has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 million and a PE ratio of -13.45.

Get Strongco alerts:

About Strongco

Strongco Corporation sells, rents, and services new and used equipment to the construction, infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, utilities, municipalities, waste management, and forestry sectors in Canada and in the United States. The company offers attachments/accessories, backhoe loaders, compactors/tampers, crawler dozers, cranes, crushing and screening equipment, excavators, forestry equipment, haulers, hydraulic hammers, lift trucks, wheel and compact loaders, material handlers, motor graders, pavers/milling/road wideners, scrapers, skid steers, tractors, and pipelayers; and rubber-tired loaders, rigid and articulated trucks, rock drilling equipment, and telehandlers.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Strongco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.