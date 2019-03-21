Strongco (SQP) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Strongco (TSE:SQP) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 60.26% from the company’s previous close.
TSE:SQP remained flat at $C$1.56 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Strongco has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 million and a PE ratio of -13.45.
About Strongco
Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Strongco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.