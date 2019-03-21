Strix Group’s (KETL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Strix Group (LON:KETL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Get Strix Group alerts:

Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 167 ($2.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 121.40 ($1.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 176 ($2.30).

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.