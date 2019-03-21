Stornoway Diamond (SWY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Stornoway Diamond Co. (TSE:SWY) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 520,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 199,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stornoway Diamond from C$0.45 to C$0.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.
The firm has a market cap of $175.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.37.
About Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY)
Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard diamond project located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.
