Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7,017.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,033,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,757 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 354.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.11.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.19. The company had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,560. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.63). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.61%.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 8,870 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $803,799.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,974.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Hannah sold 25,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $2,137,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,562 shares of company stock worth $9,177,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

