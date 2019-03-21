Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,652,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 427,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 93,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113,594 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,015. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.15. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.
In related news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 2,323 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $39,119.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
