Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,652,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 427,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 93,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113,594 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,015. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.15. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

In related news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 2,323 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $39,119.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

