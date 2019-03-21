Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas D. French sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $125,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLHR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Herman Miller from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $35.59. 5,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,516. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the provision of furnishings and related technologies and services. It operates through the following segments: North American Furniture Solutions, ELA Furniture Solutions, Specialty, Consumer, and Corporate. The North American Furniture Solutions segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products for work-related settings such as office, education, and healthcare environments.

