Stifel Financial Corp Sells 20,671 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,671 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 948.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XEC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.63. The stock had a trading volume of 72,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,049. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $103.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $624.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEC. Capital One Financial cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Cimarex Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.42.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

