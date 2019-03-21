Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,035 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $48,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nike by 6,517.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 34,749,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,395,928,000 after buying an additional 3,592,186 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,658,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $325,317,000 after buying an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 2,572.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,791,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $151,794,000 after buying an additional 1,724,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Canaccord Genuity set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nike from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nike to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.76.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares in the company, valued at $21,089,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,029,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 816,500 shares of company stock valued at $63,317,465. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.24. The stock had a trading volume of 60,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,484. The company has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $63.21 and a twelve month high of $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Nike’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

