Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Gardiner Nancy B grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 5,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $10,260,057.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,910,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $5,006,823.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $71.63 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.01.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

