Starbase Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $409,514.00 and $3,724.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $711.60 or 0.17686941 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00064008 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00001294 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Starbase is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

