Stag Industrial (STAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.13

Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 12889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

STAG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $93.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.1192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

In other Stag Industrial news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 31,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $759,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter S. Fearey sold 6,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $161,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,138,541 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

