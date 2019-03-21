Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 526,895 Shares of Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,668 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 526,895 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of Tapestry worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,681,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Tapestry by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Tapestry by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 214,561 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,357. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). Tapestry had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

