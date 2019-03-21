Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (VST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 548,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vistra Energy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vistra Energy by 510.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Vistra Energy by 2,387.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Vistra Energy by 2,362.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,728,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 52,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,310.00 and a beta of 0.60. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is presently -2,500.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Macquarie set a $35.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/squarepoint-ops-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-vistra-energy-corp-vst.html.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.