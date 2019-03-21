SPS Commerce (SPSC) Price Target Raised to $120.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.91.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $108.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.90 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $290,553.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $177,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,828.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,731 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

