SproutsExtreme Hits Market Capitalization of $267,783.00 (SPEX)

SproutsExtreme (CURRENCY:SPEX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One SproutsExtreme coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SproutsExtreme has a market capitalization of $267,783.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SproutsExtreme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SproutsExtreme has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SproutsExtreme alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000359 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About SproutsExtreme

SPEX is a coin. SproutsExtreme’s total supply is 2,866,607,586 coins. SproutsExtreme’s official Twitter account is @SproutsExtreme

SproutsExtreme Coin Trading

SproutsExtreme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SproutsExtreme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SproutsExtreme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SproutsExtreme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SproutsExtreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SproutsExtreme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.