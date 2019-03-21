Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFM. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.48.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn R. Gensch sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $75,997.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Leroy Nielsen sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $310,628.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,394 shares of company stock worth $1,020,298. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $653,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 290.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 60,098 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $267,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

