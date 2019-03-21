Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Holdings Cut by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,668 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 256.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 342,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 246,429 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 94.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 311,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 151,184 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $531,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 58,730 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $200,000.

PSLV stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $6.41.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the investment and holding of all of the assets of Physical Silver Bullion. It primarily invests in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated and Physical Silver Bullion. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada..

