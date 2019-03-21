Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) Holdings Reduced by Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 622,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit MTA REIT accounts for approximately 2.6% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spirit MTA REIT were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Spirit MTA REIT by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit MTA REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Spirit MTA REIT by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit MTA REIT by 732.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Spirit MTA REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTA opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Spirit MTA REIT has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 18.06%.

About Spirit MTA REIT

Spirit MTA REIT owns investments in a portfolio of primarily single-tenant properties in the United States. It has a portfolio of approximately 901 properties. The company would elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

