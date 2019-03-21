Speedway Motorsports (TRK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.65

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 41776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRK. TheStreet raised Speedway Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Speedway Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Speedway Motorsports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Speedway Motorsports alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $628.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Speedway Motorsports had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Speedway Motorsports, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Speedway Motorsports’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Speedway Motorsports (TRK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.65” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/speedway-motorsports-trk-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-14-65.html.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile (NYSE:TRK)

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Speedway Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedway Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.