SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 181.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,524 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 461,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 85,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 517.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 425,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 356,293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 596.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $38.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1517 per share. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

