SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 937,096 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the February 15th total of 1,374,546 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,434 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $39.32 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $41.10.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/spdr-dow-jones-international-real-estate-etf-rwx-sees-significant-drop-in-short-interest.html.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.