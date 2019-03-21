SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Holdings Cut by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,110,509 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $16,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWB shares. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $52.36 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0888 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

