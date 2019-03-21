Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,131 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.65% of Southwest Gas worth $24,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,022,000 after purchasing an additional 374,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,987,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,846,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,987,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,479,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,140,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX opened at $82.43 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $786.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.86.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $142,018.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,563.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $117,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,987.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/southwest-gas-holdings-inc-swx-shares-bought-by-segall-bryant-hamill-llc.html.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.